Hezbollah leader: Israeli jet downed in Syria is 'very big' achievement

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday the downing of an Israeli jet in Syria last week was a "very big military achievement".

On Saturday, Syrian anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria in the most serious confrontation yet between Israel and Iran-backed forces in the country.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

