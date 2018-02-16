Melbourne Storm overpower Leeds Rhinos to win World Club Challenge

Melbourne, Feb 16, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's Melbourne Storm won a record-equalling fourth World Club Challenge with a powerful 38-4 rugby league win over England's Leeds Rhinos in Melbourne on Friday.

The National Rugby League champions Melbourne scored seven tries to one and led the Super League champions Leeds 18-4 at half-time.

The dominant victory gave the Storm their fourth win in the world club championship, equalling the record held by England's Wigan Warriors.

English international winger Ryan Hall put the Rhinos ahead with a try in the ninth minute, but the Storm replied with 38 unanswered points to run away with the match.

The Storm's win was soured by a shoulder injury to their Test fullback Billy Slater, who was injured late in the first half while he returned a kick from inside his own in-goal area.

Storm officials said Slater was rested for the second half as a precaution, but after two shoulder reconstructions in the past three years, the Queensland Maroons and Test great will be closely monitored.

The Storm's first competitive match of the season showcased a lively performance from scrum-half Brodie Croft, who showed there is life after Cooper Cronk at the Storm.

Test scrum-half Cronk has left the Storm after 14 seasons to join NRL rivals Sydney Roosters.

The 20-year-old was outstanding, finishing with three try assists as well as scoring a try in the first half.

Towering New Zealand forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was another eye-catching performance and was unstoppable close to the line to score in the 49th minute.

rsm/eb