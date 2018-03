BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday said it had approved a Belgian scheme of certificates for renewable energy and high-efficiency cogeneration plant as in line with the bloc's climate goals.

"The two schemes contribute to reaching EU energy and climate goals whilst preserving competition," the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said.



