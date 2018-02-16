News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

U.S., Turkey agrees to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have decided to "establish mechanisms" to normalize relations between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States will hold another meeting by mid-March.
Tillerson met with President Tayyip Erdogan and had a "productive and open" talk on late Thursday, according to a U.S. State Department spokesman traveling with Tillerson.


(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

Back To Top