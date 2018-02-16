New Zealand v Australia T20 scores

Auckland, Feb 16, 2018 (AFP) - - Final scoreboard in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland on Friday:
New Zealand:
M. Guptill c Maxwell b Tye 105
C. Munro c Maxwell b Tye 76
T. Seifert c Finch b Agar 12
M. Chapman hit wicket b Stanlake 16
C. de Grandhomme b Richardson 3
R. Taylor not out 17
K. Williamson c Tye b Richardson 1
B. Wheeler not out 1
Extras (lb3, nb1, w8) 12
Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-132 (Munro), 2-155 (Seifert), 3-212 (Guptill), 4-220 (Chapman), 5-222 (de Grandhomme), 6-224 (Williamson)
Did not bat: T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult
Bowling: Richardson 4-0-40-2 (2w), Stanlake 4-0-43-1 (1w), Tye 4-0-64-2 (4w), Stoinis 4-0-50-0 (1w), Agar 3-0-24-1, Short 1-0-19-0
Australia:
D. Warner b Sodhi 59
D. Short c Seifert b Boult 76
C. Lynn c Guptill b de Grandhomme 18
G. Maxwell b Southee 31
A. Finch not out 36
M. Stoinis run out 4
A. Carey not out 1
Extras (nb2, w18) 20
Total (5 wickets; 18.5 overs) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-121 (Warner), 2-143 (Lynn), 3-199 (Maxwell), 4-217 (Short), 5-238 (Stoinis)
Did not bat: A. Agar, A. Tye, K. Richardson, B. Stanlake
Bowling: Boult 3.5-0-42-1 (2w), Wheeler 3.1-0-64-0 (3w), Southee 4-0-48-1 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-35-1 (1w), de Grandhomme 3.5-0-56-1 (3w)
Result: Australia won by five wickets
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
