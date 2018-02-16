News

New Zealand v Australia T20 scores

AFP /

Auckland, Feb 16, 2018 (AFP) - - Final scoreboard in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland on Friday:



New Zealand:

M. Guptill c Maxwell b Tye 105

C. Munro c Maxwell b Tye 76

T. Seifert c Finch b Agar 12

M. Chapman hit wicket b Stanlake 16

C. de Grandhomme b Richardson 3

R. Taylor not out 17

K. Williamson c Tye b Richardson 1

B. Wheeler not out 1

Extras (lb3, nb1, w8) 12

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 243

Fall of wickets: 1-132 (Munro), 2-155 (Seifert), 3-212 (Guptill), 4-220 (Chapman), 5-222 (de Grandhomme), 6-224 (Williamson)

Did not bat: T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult

Bowling: Richardson 4-0-40-2 (2w), Stanlake 4-0-43-1 (1w), Tye 4-0-64-2 (4w), Stoinis 4-0-50-0 (1w), Agar 3-0-24-1, Short 1-0-19-0

Australia:

D. Warner b Sodhi 59

D. Short c Seifert b Boult 76

C. Lynn c Guptill b de Grandhomme 18

G. Maxwell b Southee 31

A. Finch not out 36

M. Stoinis run out 4

A. Carey not out 1

Extras (nb2, w18) 20

Total (5 wickets; 18.5 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-121 (Warner), 2-143 (Lynn), 3-199 (Maxwell), 4-217 (Short), 5-238 (Stoinis)

Did not bat: A. Agar, A. Tye, K. Richardson, B. Stanlake

Bowling: Boult 3.5-0-42-1 (2w), Wheeler 3.1-0-64-0 (3w), Southee 4-0-48-1 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-35-1 (1w), de Grandhomme 3.5-0-56-1 (3w)

Result: Australia won by five wickets

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

afp

