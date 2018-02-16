DUBLIN (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Thursday there would be more talks on restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland, but the timing was uncertain.

Sinn Fein leader says there will be more Northern Ireland talks

Talks to end a year-long stalemate broke down yet again on Wednesday after the leader of the largest unionist party said there was no prospect of a deal and called on Britain to take further financial control of the region.

“Will there be more talks? Absolutely. When, I cannot be sure”, McDonald told reporters.









(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)