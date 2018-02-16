News

Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
U.S. attorney general pledges 'going to take action' after Florida shooting

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday pledged the Justice Department would work to vigorously enforce federal gun and violent-crime laws and preventively identify potential mass shooters, as the country reeled from a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

"It cannot be denied that something dangerous and unhealthy is happening and we are, once again, watching the images of our children — terrified — streaming from their school with their hands above their heads," the top U.S. law enforcement officer told a meeting of sheriffs. "We are going to take action. We must reverse these trends."




(Reporting by Lisa LambertEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

