Russia denies British allegations that Moscow was behind cyber-attack

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday Russia categorically denies allegations from a British official that Russia was responsible for the "NotPetya" cyber-attack last year.

Peskov, on a conference call with reporters, said the allegations were groundless and part of a "Russophobic" campaign being conducted in some Western countries.
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe.

(reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe)

