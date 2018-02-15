The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (February 14) - Florida shooting, infrastructure

- As we come together to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of African-Americans to our nation, our thoughts turn to the heroes of the civil rights movement whose courage and sacrifice have inspired us all. Proclamation: http://45.wh.gov/c9Gvt9 [1315 EST]



- Today, I was honored to be joined by Republicans and Democrats from both the House and Senate, as well as members of my Cabinet - to discuss the urgent need to rebuild and restore America's depleted infrastructure. 45.wh.gov/UDL9yE [1411 EST]



- My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. [1550 EST]



- Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. [1555 EST]





