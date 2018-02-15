News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged with shooting murder of Sydney lawyer

Marriott quarterly revenue rises 7.7 percent

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc <MAR.O> reported a 7.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as more people booked its rooms at higher prices, helping the company reaffirm its 2018 forecast for a key performance metric.

Marriott quarterly revenue rises 7.7 percent

Marriott quarterly revenue rises 7.7 percent

The world's largest hotel chain said its revenue rose to $5.88 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.46 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $201 million, or 54 cents per share, from $244 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a charge related to changes in the U.S. tax law and other adjustments, Marriott earned $1.12 per share.





(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Back To Top