South Africa's ANC says positive to hear Zuma will not defy party

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The spokesman for South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Wednesday that it was positive to hear from President Jacob Zuma that he will not defy the party's order to step down as head of state.

Zuma told state broadcaster SABC during a nearly hour-long interview earlier on Wednesday that he had done nothing wrong and that he thought it was "unfair" that the party had called on him to quit. The ANC plans to be part of a no-confidence motion set to sack Zuma on Thursday.



(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)