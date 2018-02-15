Apple in talks for first order from Chinese chipmaker: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is in talks to buy storage chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies, a move that would mark the iPhone maker's first buy from a Chinese memory chipmaker, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Apple will use these chips in new iPhone models and other products for sale in the Chinese domestic market specifically, the Nikkei reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Both Apple and Yangtze Memory did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)