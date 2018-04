AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is in the Netherlands, following his expulsion from Ukraine earlier this week, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry could not immediately be reached to confirm the report. Saakashvili is married to a Dutch woman.



(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)