News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
Supermarket stoush: Bloody brawl in Coles caught on video

South Africa's ANC will back no-confidence vote in Zuma on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters /

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) will support a motion of no-confidence brought by an opposition party against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday if Zuma does not resign, the ANC's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Wednesday.

The party's chief whip Jackson Mthembu added that the ANC hoped to elect party leader Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country on Thursday, after the no-confidence vote, or on Friday.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

Back To Top