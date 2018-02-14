News

One man killed, two wounded in shooting in Utah: police

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - One man was killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting outside Salt Lake City on Tuesday, and police said were looking for whoever carried out the attack.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood of West Valley City, West Valley City police said in a statement on Twitter. No further information of the victims was provided.
"Suspect(s) not in custody. Investigation underway," the statement said.
A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.
In another incident a few miles away, a person was shot in the city of South Salt Lake and was transported to a hospital, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing police.
It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related. A representative for South Salt Lake police could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

