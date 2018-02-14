Chairman of N. Zealand's Fletcher quits as losses mount

Wellington, Feb 13, 2018 (AFP) - - The chairman of New Zealand's Fletcher Building resigned Wednesday amid rising losses at the South Pacific nation's largest construction firm.

Ralph Norris' departure came as Fletcher issued its fifth profit warning in a year, saying losses at its Building + Interiors (B+I) division had blown out to NZ$660 million ($480 million).

Norris said he understood shareholder's disappointment at the losses, which dwarf a NZ$160 million estimate Fletcher issued last October.

"Our shareholders place significant faith in me to act in their best interests...(and) expect accountability from the board for all aspects of the company's performance," he said.

Norris, a former chief executive of Air New Zealand and Australia's Commonwealth Bank, said he would leave before the annual shareholders' meeting later this year.

The troubled B+I division's problems stem from fixed price contracts it signed on major construction projects such as a justice precinct in Christchurch.

As the cost of labour and materials has spiralled, Fletcher has been forced to absorb growing losses.

Chief executive Ross Taylor, who was appointed last October in a bid to fix the problems, said Fletcher would not bid for any new B+I projects.

"The B+I market sector remains characterised by high contract risk and low margins," he said. "Unless these dynamics change we will no longer work in this sector."

Taylor said Fletcher would not pay an interim dividend.

Fletcher shares, which have fallen 25 percent in the past year, were in a trading halt on the New Zealand stock exchange when the announcement was made.

