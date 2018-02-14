News

White powder sent to UK parliament found to be non-harmful

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - A security incident at Britain's parliament on Tuesday was triggered by the discovery of a package containing white powder which was later found to be non-harmful, the lower house of the legislature said.

Separately, police said counter-terrorism officers were investigating the incident and an office in parliament, to which the package had been sent, remained closed. The rest of the building was open.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

