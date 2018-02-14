White powder sent to UK parliament found to be non-harmful

LONDON (Reuters) - A security incident at Britain's parliament on Tuesday was triggered by the discovery of a package containing white powder which was later found to be non-harmful, the lower house of the legislature said.

Separately, police said counter-terrorism officers were investigating the incident and an office in parliament, to which the package had been sent, remained closed. The rest of the building was open.



