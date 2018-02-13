Port Elizabeth (South Africa) (AFP) - South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the fifth one-day international against India at St George?s Park on Tuesday.

South Africa bowl in must-win game against India

It is a must-win game for South Africa, who trail the tourists 3-1 in the six-match series.

"We?ve heard that the ball is skidding on under (new) lights and comes on to the bat bat nicely, so that?s the main reason for us bowling first," said South African captain Aiden Markram. "With a bit of cloud cover today maybe we can get some movement and strike early."

Indian captain Virat Kohli said he would have preferred to bowl.

"But it looks a pretty good wicket," Kohli added. "It's a must-win game for them, we have the lead and the advantage so we would like to put some decent runs on the board for them to chase down."

India were unchanged, while South Africa picked left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of all-rounder Chris Morris, who has a back strain.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)