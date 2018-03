SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean government said on Tuesday that it deeply regretted General Motors's decision to shut down one of its plants in the country.

"The government expressed deep regret over GM's unilateral decision to suspend and shut down its Gunsan plant," it said in a statement.

It added that South Korea would talk to the U.S. automaker to proceed with a transparent audit to assess GM Korea's operation.

