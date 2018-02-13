Wynn Resorts to expand board; board panel reviews policies

News

Reuters
(Reuters) - A special board committee of Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday the board will be expanded and that an outside counsel has been retained to help probe accusations of sexual misconduct against former CEO Steve Wynn.

The special committee of independent directors will also conduct a review of Wynn Resorts' internal policies and procedures on employee safety and workplace practices, it said.

The committee has retained Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as outside counsel.

Steve Wynn resigned last week as CEO of Wynn Resorts following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances.

The board of Wynn Resorts has been sued by shareholders, claiming the board knew for years that Steve Wynn, founder and chief executive of the casino operator, had been accused of sexual misconduct and failed to investigate.



(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

