Justice Department charges 'straw purchaser' in Ohio police shooting

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it has charged an Ohio man with acting as a "straw purchaser" for a man accused of shooting and killed two police officers on Saturday.

Gerald A. Lawson III, 30, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, was charged with aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the department said.

His arrest on Monday came after two Westerville, Ohio police officers were shot to death on Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance. The suspected shooter is a convicted felon who was prohibited from purchasing guns, the department said.




(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

