News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

Republican foreign panel chair expects fight on proposed diplomacy, aid cuts

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday he expects members of his party and Democrats will work together to fight cuts proposed by President Donald Trump in the budget for diplomacy and foreign aid.

"A strong, bipartisan coalition in Congress has already acted once to stop deep cuts to the State Department and Agency for International Development that would have undermined our national security. This year, we will act again," Representative Ed Royce said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

Back To Top