Gangneung (South Korea) (AFP) - Adam Rippon said he would be prepared to meet US Vice President Mike Pence after making history on Monday when he became the first openly gay US man to compete at a Winter Games.

Rippon olive branch to Pence over Olympic gay controversy

Rippon had criticised the choice of Pence as leader of the US delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

A report in USA Today last week suggested the 28-year-old had rejected an overture from the vice president to discuss Rippon's accusations that Pence supports gay conversion therapy

But after pumping the air in exhilaration following his free skate in the figure skating team event Rippon replied "Yes of course" when asked by AFP if he would accept a meeting with Pence.

The American vice president had sought to clear the air with the skater over his perceived homophobic stance when he tweeted his full support to Rippon last Thursday.

"@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU," Pence wrote. "Don't let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get 'em!"

Rippon was on cloud nine after his first appearance on ice in his words "finally becoming an Olympian".

"it felt worth the 28 year wait," he beamed."

The winner of the US men's title in 2016 reached his first US Olympic squad after finishing fourth in this year's trials.