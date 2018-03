MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday preparations were under way for King Abdullah of Jordan to visit Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Peskov was commenting on an announcement by Jordan, which said the monarch would visit Russia on Thursday and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria.



(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche)