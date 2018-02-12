'Common sense will prevail' on Brexit transition deal: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Penny Mordaunt said on Sunday she believed the government would be able to strike a transitional Brexit deal with the European Union.

"It's in our interests and it's in the EU's interests. I think common sense will prevail," Mordaunt said when asked if she thought a deal would be reached.

Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal next month to smooth its exit from the EU. However, Brussels said last week a deal was not a certainty and that London needed to clarify what it wanted from the EU.





(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens)