'Common sense will prevail' on Brexit transition deal: UK minister

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Penny Mordaunt said on Sunday she believed the government would be able to strike a transitional Brexit deal with the European Union.

"It's in our interests and it's in the EU's interests. I think common sense will prevail," Mordaunt said when asked if she thought a deal would be reached.
Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal next month to smooth its exit from the EU. However, Brussels said last week a deal was not a certainty and that London needed to clarify what it wanted from the EU.


(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

