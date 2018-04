(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit south of Puquio, Peru, late on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but no major damage or injuries were reported immediately.

The USGS put the epicentre of the quake 202 km (125 miles) south of Puquio at a depth of 10 km.



(Reporting by Richard Pullin; Editing by Paul Tait)