News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Bolivia's fabled carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

AFP /

Oruro (Bolivia) (AFP) - Bolivia Oruro Carnival got under way Saturday with stunning costumes and parades, though the mood was dampened by the loss of 17 people killed in flooding and 8,200 families left homeless by heavy rains since November.

Bolivia's fabled carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Bolivia's fabled carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

President Evo Morales said climate change had "shown up at Carnival, leaving disasters, with the loss of human lives and of homes."

About 25,000 dancers take part in the pre-Lenten blowout that is Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction and brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town.

The pageant along the city's cobblestones is a mixture of Spanish colonial traditions with those of the ancient indigenous Inca and Aymara peoples in a ritual seeking better farming and good health.

In 2001, the UNESCO cultural organization declared the carnival an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Back To Top