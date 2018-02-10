News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Issue identified with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for Airbus's A320neo

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - An issue has been identified on some recently delivered Pratt & Whitney <UTX.N> GTF engines for European planemaker Airbus's <AIR.PA> A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Friday

Airbus says issue identified with recently delivered A320neo Pratt & Whitney GTF engines

Airbus says issue identified with recently delivered A320neo Pratt & Whitney GTF engines

Pratt & Whitney said the problem related to the knife edge seal in the High Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub on the PW1100G-JM engine powering the A320neo.

Airbus said it had informed affected A320neo customers and operators, adding there are currently 113 Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo aircraft flying with 18 customers.

Pratt & Whitney said in a statement the issue affected a "a limited subpopulation of engines," without elaborating.

Airbus said the two companies were assessing the situation and the European Aviation Safety Agency had published an Emergency Airworthiness Directive. Such a directive is issued when an unsafe condition exists that requires immediate action by an aircraft's owner or operator.



(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)

Back To Top