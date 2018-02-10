German SPD leader Schulz confirms will not take ministerial job

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz confirmed on Friday he would not take up the position of foreign minister or serve in the next government, seeking to end a party row over his role and shore up members' support for a new 'grand coalition'.

In a statement, Schulz said he believed that debate within the SPD risked jeopardizing a 'yes' vote among members on whether the party should go ahead with a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, reached on Wednesday.

"I hereby declare my renunciation of joining the federal government and at the same time sincerely hope that this will end the personnel debates within the SPD," he said.



