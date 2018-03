MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has undertaken efforts to undermine the Russian energy projects in Europe, the Kremlin spokesman told Reuters on Friday, comparing these attempts with "unfair competition".

Dmitry Peskov also said that the Russian companies, including gas giant Gazprom <GAZP.MM>, are ready to tackle the rivalry on European gas markets.

(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)