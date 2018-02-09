Townsville luger starts second Games

Queensland: beautiful one day, home to luge athletes the next.

Unusual destinations seem to fill the Winter Olympics honour roll these days and Townsville would be right up there.

But for the 22 year-old Alex Ferlazzo, this is no one-off story.

Ferlazzo will officially begin his second Games on Saturday when the luge qualification gets underway at the Alpensia Sliding Centre.

Getting a start in 2010 when he toyed with a four-wheeled home-made sled in the balmy heat of tropical Queensland, Ferlazzo got recruited to the sport in Sydney before eventually moving on to what was little more than an ice covered street in New Zealand.

Yet his progression was fast and within a few years he found himself competing at major junior events, culminating with a 15th place at the Innsbruck Youth Olympics of 2012.

He was 33rd in the Sochi Games of 2014 and then went to new heights by winning a junior World Cup meet in Canada later that year.

Eighth at last year's under 23 world championship, Ferlazzo has reason to believe he can crack into the top 20 in PyeongChang.

"My sled is set up for these conditions so it's running nicely," he said after training on Thursday.

"It's a good change compared to the rest of the season to finally have some hard, fast ice."

Meanwhile short track speed skater Andy Jung will enjoy something of a homecoming on Saturday when he competes in the 1500 metres.

Jung was born and raised in South Korea, migrating to Australia with his family in 2012.

His best results have however come over the 500m distance where he finished eighth in a World Cup meet in the Netherlands last year.

In cross-country skiing's skiathlon Barbara Jezersek, Aimee Watson and Jessica Yeaton feature.