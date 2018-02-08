CAS decision on Russia likely on Friday

IOC vice president John Coates expects a decision on an appeal by Russian athletes who want to compete at the PyeongChang Olympics to be made by 9am AEDT (11am), less than 12 hours before the PyeongChang Games opening ceremony.

Coates, who is the president of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will hear the matter, said he was hopeful at that point the it would be resolved.

"The aim is to announce it at nine o'clock tomorrow but we'e meeting again (tonight)," Coates told AAP on his way from the Australian flagbearer ceremony to the meeting.

He brushed aside criticism that it was a bad look for the Games to have such a decision made on the eve of the event.

"My job is to make sure the court is independent and that both sides get a fair hearing," he said.

CAS has been handling several appeals from the Russians after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited 169 carefully screened Russian athletes to compete as independents in South Korea.

Russia was banned from PyeongChang over the Sochi 2014 doping scandal and the IOC had banned dozens of athletes from the games for life and stripped their Sochi Games medals following several investigations.

CAS upheld the appeal of 28 athletes due to insufficient evidence but the IOC still refused to invite them saying the evidence was there.

CAS is also handling appeals of Russians, including Olympic champion skater Viktor Ahn, who had not been named in the doping investigations or had any prior doping offences but were still not invited due to doping suspicions by the IOC.