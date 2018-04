WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two-year bipartisan budget deal announced by leaders in the U.S Senate on Wednesday would increase the ceiling on government borrowing, CNN reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the report.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said last week the federal government would likely run out of cash to pay all of its bills in the first half of March without an increase in the debt limit.



(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)