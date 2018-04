WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to brief media at the White House at 1:30 p.m., the Pentagon said, without providing a subject.

It comes a day after Mattis railed against Congress for failing to pass a budget to fund the U.S. military and an announcement that President Donald Trump wanted the Pentagon to plan a military parade.





(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)