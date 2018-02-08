News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

House Democratic leader does not back budget caps deal: statement

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives' Democratic leader, said on Wednesday that she would not support a budget caps agreement unless the House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to advance legislation to protect young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Pelosi said the deal currently includes increases in defense and non-defense spending, as well as funding for disaster aid. Congress must approve a spending bill by Thursday to avert a second government shutdown this year.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Back To Top