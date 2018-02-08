News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teenager bitten on face after refusing to hand over a pair of shoes
Teen bitten on face after refusing to hand over Nike shoes

Trump says stocks drop is 'big mistake' amid strong economy

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market gyrations, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.

"In the 'old days, when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!" Trump wrote on Twitter.



(Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top