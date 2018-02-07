News

Germany's acting Finance Minister Altmaier to become Economy Minister: DPA

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier will become economy minister in a new coalition government and conservative Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will keep her post, German news agency DPA reported on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed on Wednesday to renew the 'grand coalition' that has governed Germany since 2013. SPD members must ratify the deal.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

