News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
Supermarket stoush: Bloody brawl in Coles caught on video

Top SPD negotiators say German coalition deal reached

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Top Social Democrat (SPD) negotiators said on Wednesday via social media that they had reached a deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on forming a new coalition government.

In a message posted alongside a photo of SPD leader Martin Schulz and other SPD negotiators smiling, the SPD negotiators wrote: "Tired but happy. There is a treaty! Finally. Now the final details are being worked into the text. Then the 35 SPD negotiators will assess it."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Back To Top