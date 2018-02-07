German SPD clinch compromise on fix-term contracts

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to lower to 18 months the limit that employers can set on fixed-term contracts imposed without justification, down from 24 months under current rules, a source involved in coalition negotiations said on Wednesday.

The SPD had vowed to lower the limit on fixed-term contracts to give employees more security, a measure that had been opposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives who said it limits the hiring and firing flexibility firms need to stay competitive.





