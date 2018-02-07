Factbox: Trump on Twitter (February 6) - Edwin Jackson, DACA

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



- So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! [0832 EST]



- My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts [0837 EST]



- Polling shows nearly 7 in 10 Americans support an immigration reform package that includes DACA, fully secures the border, ends chain migration & cancels the visa lottery. If D's oppose this deal, they aren't serious about DACA-they just want open borders. http://bit.ly/2nNgIVm [1100 EST]



- We need a 21st century MERIT-BASED immigration system. Chain migration and the visa lottery are outdated programs that hurt our economic and national security. http://bit.ly/2nNMfqh [1105 EST]



- Today, we heard the experiences of law enforcement professionals and community leaders working to combat the threat of MS-13, and the reforms we need from Congress to defeat it. Watch here:http://bit.ly/2E9Dly0 [1745 EST]



- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our 40th President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan! [1948 EST]



