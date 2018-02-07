Lumentum's share surge fueled by higher iPhone X part sales

By Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar

(Reuters) - Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc soared 23 percent on Tuesday after the optical components maker said it shipped more than $200 million worth of 3D sensing lasers to a customer that two analysts identified as Apple Inc.

Lumentum has been seen as the primary supplier of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that power iPhone X's intriguing Face ID feature and the TrueDepth camera technology.

The $240 million in sales between September and December roughly line up with 60 million phones made, according to MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese.

Lumentum reported a 52.7 percent jump in revenue to $404.6 million and a profit of $1.67 per share in the second quarter ended Dec. 30.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $357.8 million and a profit of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We attribute the strength to an increased pull of 3D sensing shipments, driven primarily by Apple in December," wrote Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang.

But, Lumentum forecast net revenue in the range of $280 million to $305 million and profit of 65 cents to 80 cents for the current quarter, guiding well below analysts' estimates for revenue of $319.93 million and profit of 86 cents.

"Lumentum March guide is due to iPhone X unit cuts. LITE did $200 million in 3D sales in December and is guiding to only about $60 million in March. However, after reports from VIAV (Viavi Solutions) and AAPL this is not a surprise," said Genovese.

Apple will halve its iPhone X production target for the first three months of the year to around 20 million units, Nikkei reported late last month.

Lumentum said it expected demand to rebound in the second half of its fiscal year.

Rosenblatt's Jun Zhang estimated Apple to procure 120-150 million 3D sensing components for its product ramp in second half of 2018, which comes in line with Lumentum's expectations.

Lumentum's shares were up 21 percent at $51.70 in afternoon trading. They had touched a high of $52.40.



(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)