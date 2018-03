TAIPEI (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and more than 100 injured in an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that hit the coastal Taiwanese city of Hualien late on Tuesday, the government said.

"Two people were unfortunately killed, and 114 have suffered light or severe injuries," Taiwan's Premier William Lai told an emergency government meeting.



