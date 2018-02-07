News

South African presidency denies claim Zuma plans to fire deputy Ramaphosa

Reuters
Reuters /

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has no plans to fire Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's deputy president, the presidency said on Tuesday, denying a claim by a party allied to the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

"The allegations are completely baseless," the presidency said in a statement.
The South African Communist Party had said it received information that Zuma plans to sack Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, an executive member of the ANC and Zuma's ex-wife.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

