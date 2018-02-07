News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Muslim scholar Ramadan to remain in custody in France

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - A French judge decided on Tuesday to keep Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan in custody pending a possible trial for allegations of rape, a source with the prosecutor's office said.

Ramadan, who denies the allegations, was notified on Friday that he would be the target of a full investigation and had been in detention since.
After a debate between his lawyers, prosecutors and magistrates, judges decided not to release him, taking the inquiry a step further.
Under French law, investigating magistrates can still decide not to hold a trial, depending on the evidence. Temporary custody is usually reserved for cases where the accused might be a flight risk.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Michel Rose)

Back To Top