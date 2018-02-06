Dozens of vehicles crash on snow-covered Iowa highways

(Reuters) - Dozens of vehicles slammed into each other in two separate multi-car crashes on snow-covered Iowa highways on Monday, but there were no initial reports of major injuries or deaths, police said.

About 30 to 40 vehicles were involved in a crash near Ames that led to the closing of a section of Interstate 35. There was another mass pileup west of Des Moines involving about 20 vehicles, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sergeant Nathan Ludwig said.

The causes for both pileups were under investigation.

Images from local TV station WHO showed cars and trucks piled up on I-35, a few of which had spun out several yards off the side of the road.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said snowfall across the state led to hazardous travel conditions.

