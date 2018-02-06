London (AFP) - England have called Richard Wigglesworth into their squad to replace the injured Ben Youngs ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales at Twickenham.

England call up Wigglesworth after Youngs injury

Leicester scrum half Youngs ruptured a left knee ligament in Sunday's 46-15 victory over Italy in Rome and will miss the remainder of the tournament.

"The scans showed the England half back ruptured his MCL in his left knee and is having further assessment with a surgeon this week," a statement on the English RFU website said.

"He is likely to be out for four months."

A 32-man squad gathered at England's training base on Monday, with Saracens star Wigglesworth drafted in to provide cover for Danny Care, who is set to start against Wales.

"Saracens scrum half Richard Wigglesworth has been added to the squad following an injury to Ben Youngs, with Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie also coming in," the RFU added.

"Wasps No.8 Nathan Hughes will come into camp this week to be assessed on when he is likely to be available to play during the championship."

Care came off the bench against Italy to equal Matt Dawson's record of 77 caps won by a scrum-half.

"You never want to see a bad injury like that and I was gutted to see Ben in so much pain," Care said after the Italy game.

"First thing's first, he's a good mate as well as a competitor for the shirt. He's in pain and all our thoughts are with him.

"It would be great to get into the number nine shirt for the Wales game having had 70 minutes under my belt which is great because I love being out there with the boys."