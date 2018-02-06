Israeli killed in Palestinian stabbing attack: Israeli officials

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed and killed an Israeli man on Monday in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said.

The incident occurred in Ariel, one of the largest Israeli settlements in the territory. An army officer who spotted the assailant hit him with his vehicle, but the attacker escaped and troops launched a search, the military said.

Israeli media said the assailant held Israeli citizenship, but the military and Shin Bet internal security service would not confirm his identity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli had died of his wounds, making the announcement at a weekly meeting of legislators from his right-wing Likud party.

Tensions have risen in the West Bank since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, breaking with decades of U.S. policy that the city's status must be decided in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

East Jerusalem was captured by Israel in a 1967 war, and Palestinians want it for the capital of a future state. Israel considers all of Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital, a claim that is not recognized internationally.



