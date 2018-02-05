Costa Rica presidential candidate Alvarez Disanti concedes

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica presidential candidate Antonio Alvarez Desanti accepted defeat on Sunday evening, leaving Christian evangelical Fabricio Alvarado Munoz and the ruling party's Carlos Alvarado Quesada to face each other in a runoff.

"The people have taken a decision that isn't favorable and we should respect it," Alvarez Disanti said on stage in front of his supporters.

With 75.1 percent of ballot boxes counted, Costa Rica's electoral tribunal said Alvarado Munoz was ahead with 24.9 percent of the vote while Alvarado Quesada had 21.4 percent.

Alvarez Desanti trailed with 18.9 percent.



