The heartbreaking story behind this photo that left a father in tears

The father of a two-year-old boy, who was brutally murdered almost 25 years ago, has been reduced to tears by a beautiful gesture from his four-year-old daughter.

James Bulger was abducted from the Bootle Strand shopping centre in Liverpool in 1993 before he was tortured and killed by two 10-year-old boys.

His killers, Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.

Now just one week shy of the 25th anniversary of James’s death, a photo taken inside a Liverpool cemetery has captured the heartbreaking moment his little sister, nicknamed Princess, left their father in tears.

Laying a posy of carnations at the headstone of her brother, little Princess can be seen staring at the tombstone of her brother who she never got to meet.

“My beautiful daughter makes my life worth living, and it feels right to bring her to say hello to James now,” Ralph, 51, told the Sunday Mirror.

“I don't want her to live in the shadow of her brother's dark and brutal killing

While he opted not to reveal her name, Mr Bulger said he wants his daughter to know just how similar she is to James.

“She’s very much like James. She’s a little imp and full of mischief just like James was,” he added.

“He was exhausting to keep up with but he was so happy. And that's exactly how his sister is now.”

Venables and Thompson were the youngest people to be charged with murder in the 20th century.

They were convicted of the crime and ordered to be detained at Her Majesty’s pleasure, which is the substitute sentence for life imprisonment if the offender is a juvenile.

Earlier this year, James’ mother, Denise Fergus, revealed she still blames herself for taking her eyes off him for a split second on that fateful day outside the shopping centre.

"People often ask me if I blame myself for what happened that day - for taking my eyes off him for that split second; for letting go of his hand as I looked for my purse,” she wrote for the Mail on Sunday last month.

"The answer is: of course I do. There aren't the words to describe how I still feel now, every day. I was the one who let go of his hand; I was the one there meant to protect him.

"February 12, 1993, was the day I stopped sleeping and I haven't had a full night's rest since."

In the years following James’s death, Denise and Ralph Bulger split from each other, saying the grief from his murder ripped them apart.