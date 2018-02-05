Los Angeles (AFP) - Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been slapped with a three game suspension for a late hit on an unsuspecting New York Rangers player, the National Hockey League announced on Sunday.

Swede Forsberg hit with ban for late check

Forsberg hit Jimmy Vesey in the second period of a game on Saturday, checking the Rangers player in the head area well after he had passed the puck. Game officials gave Forsberg an interference penalty.

Vesey was hurt and did not return in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Former Swedish national team member Forsberg is second on the Predators with 38 points. His ban begins Monday on the road against the New York Islanders.